Dundee boss Jim McIntyre happy with kid Callum Moore

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre insists he was pleased with the display of kid midfield ace Callum Moore in the 2-0 defeat against Aberdeen, even if the youngster gave away a penalty.

The 19-year-old, making his first start for the Dark Blues, brought down Lewis Ferguson in the box to allow Sam Cosgrove to convert Saturday’s opener from the spot on 59 minutes.

Cosgrove doubled the Dons’ advantage on 77 minutes as the Dee slumped to a seventh defeat on the spin and fell further behind relegation rivals Hamilton and St Mirren at the foot of the Premiership table.

Playing teenage central midfielder Moore in a game of such magnitude, after only brief substitute appearances against Hearts and Queen of the South this season, raised some eyebrows around Dens Park.

However, Jim was never in any doubt he has what it takes to make the step up.

“He did great, I’m really pleased with him,” the Dee boss said.

“He signed a two-year contract a couple of weeks ago and we were delighted he did that because we feel he’s got a real future.

“He’s a young lad who works his tail off every day.

“He’s got a lovely left foot on him and he’s got a goal in him as well, he scored a couple of goals in the reserves.

“We felt it was a day, with playing three in there, to get him on.”

On the concession of the spot-kick, Macca added: “I’ve not watched it back but I didn’t see any of our players complaining so I take it it was.”

At the other end of the age spectrum, 32-year-old centre-half Darren O’Dea had to exit proceedings on 39 minutes after he couldn’t run off a dead leg he suffered earlier in the match.

The Irish defender should be fit for the post-split run, starting at St Johnstone on Saturday week.

And Jim was pleased to see his frustrated reaction at coming off and was also happy at the performance of his replacement Genseric Kusunga.

He added: “He got a really bad dead leg and he was gutted he had to come off because that’s not the way Darren’s built.

“It had to be done but I thought Gensy came on and did well, too.”