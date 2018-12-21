Dundee boss Jim McIntyre forced into changes for Celtic trip

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre will be forced into changes for this weekend’s testing trip to Celtic.

It’s likely after the thumping dished out by Aberdeen on Tuesday night the Dens gaffer would be thinking of switching personnel anyway after a hugely disappointing performance.

However, some of them will be forced on him.

Injuries hit during the 5-1 defeat at Pittodrie with first Gensy Kusunga heading off with hamstring trouble and then Lewis Spence following in the second half.

Kusunga isn’t expected to recover in time and may struggle to be available for next week’s home clashes with Livingston and St Johnstone.

The hamstring problem Spence suffered isn’t as serious.

His manager confirmed after the game the 22-year-old tweaked a nerve in his leg but would have been fine to continue had he remained on the park.

Darren O’Dea also required treatment for a groin complaint but he’s expected to be OK for Saturday.

One who definitely can’t play at Parkhead is Celtic loanee Calvin Miller. The 20-year-old winger grabbed his first-ever senior goal in the defeat at Aberdeen but can’t face his parent club.

Without the speedy wide man Jim could be tempted to flood the midfield.

When Miller filled in for sent-off Nathan Ralph at left-back against Rangers, Paul McGowan was used on the left flank while Glen Kamara can occupy his position in the centre of the park.

Elton Ngwatala is an outside possibility after scoring for the reserves this week but his days look numbered at Dens.

Looking ahead to the trip to the east end of Glasgow, Jim insists his players have to look forward to testing themselves against the champions rather than going into the clash afraid of taking another heavy beating.

Jim added: “Celtic won’t be our fight. We want to go to Parkhead and make sure we are difficult to beat and have a threat going forwards.

“After a performance like Aberdeen it’s sore but you can’t feel sorry for yourself. You’ve got to enjoy going to Parkhead.

“After Celtic we have two massive games and we need to pick up points before the break.”