Dundee boss Jim McIntyre desperate for points not plaudits at St Mirren

Dundee boss Jim McInytre is desperate for points rather than plaudits this weekend as he prepares his side for a crunch relegation clash at St Mirren.

The Premiership’s bottom two face off in Paisley on Saturday knowing victory would be a massive step towards avoiding automatic relegation while at the same time putting the boot into their rivals.

Dundee go into the game on the back of a four-game losing streak, having not scored in their last three.

However, that hasn’t told the whole story with the Dens men having played well for big chunks of that run, only to come out with no points as a reward.

That has to change, according to the Dens gaffer.

Jim said: “We have had a lot of good play in recent matches but, at this stage of the season, we must pick up points.

“We haven’t picked up enough, especially here at home.

“We have been better at doing that on the road so, hopefully, that is a good omen for Saturday.

“We definitely know we have to get points.

“I fully expect it to go to the wire anyway but there is nothing better than getting a shot in the arm by winning one of the head-to-head games.

“The games against St Mirren and Hamilton will be crucial.

“Right now Hamilton have a six-point advantage so our focus is on getting points on board so that we can eat away at that advantage.

“It is about getting momentum and putting back-to-back results together. We have not done that all season.

“That is what it is going to take to get us out of this.”