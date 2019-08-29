Dundee boss James McPake: ‘We believe we have the quality in our team’

His team’s strength so far this season has been at the back but boss James McPake insists Dundee are going to Tannadice on Friday night to have a go.

To date, the Dark Blues have chalked up six clean sheets in their eight competitive outings, but James’ sights in the derby will be focused firmly on taking three points back up to Dens Park.

“In a derby the onus is on both teams, you just go,” he said.

“You go down there and you have your game plan as a team and we believe we have the quality in our team.

“We’ve got strikers that will be worrying them I fully believe that – Kane Hemmings, Andrew Nelson and Danny Johnson.”

James is well aware of how well United, with three wins from three, have started their Championship campaign and, like every other manager in the division, knows the threat posed by free-scoring striker Lawrence Shankland.

Any steps he takes to deal with the second tier’s top scorer, however, will be part of an overall plan to cope with the Tangerines as a whole.

James added: “It’s stopping Dundee United, that’s what we need to do. It’s not about him. They are a good side with decent players. If we go down there and think it’s all about stopping him, we’ll be really foolish and our game plan will be completely wrong.

“He’s had a good start to the season, they’ve had a good start but a derby is a derby and we’ll see what comes on Friday night.

“We’ll worry about Dundee, how can we can affect the game.”

James has confirmed midfielders Fin Robertson and Jamie Ness will be fit.

Teenager Robertson was taken off in the draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at Dens on Saturday but the problem was no more than a touch of cramp.

And Ness has recovered from the bug that forced him to miss that one.