Dundee boss James McPake warns pre-season training in Spain will be hard slog

James McPake has warned his Dundee players they’ll be in for a hard slog when they get to Spain for their pre-season training camp.

The new Dens gaffer will jet out to Murcia with his squad at the start of next month to put them through their paces ahead of the new season.

In the south of Spain, the Dark Blues will face Nottingham Forest in a friendly on July 2 before a closed-doors game against Scunthorpe on July 5.

By that time James plans to have much of his squad together and says the trip away is an ideal chance to knit the new team together.

He said: “It is good for enabling all the lads to get to know each other.

“You also get a lot of time to train when you are away.

“You can’t really do the three sessions a day here, whereas abroad you work in the evenings as well.

“It is predominantly about hard work.

“It is also a great chance to get a bit of conditioning work and tactical work done – a bit of everything.

“I liked trips as a player and always found them very useful.

“There will be a lot of new people – including the staff – so it will be good for everybody to get together for the five days or so.

“We are all looking forward to it.”

Despite still needing to put together a squad for the season ahead in time to head to Spain, McPake is more worried about falling foul of his wife Dawn, with the couple’s baby due while he’s away with the team.

He said: “Regarding the trip, the daunting thing for me isn’t having to get a team ready to play out there.

“No, the most daunting thing is that my wife is due to have a baby about the same time.

“She is in my ear about it.

“I have been trying to reassure her that there are three flights out of Alicante every day so I will get home somehow.

“I will need to speak to John and Tim about having a private plane ready to fly me back!

“Seriously, somebody else will need to take the training but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

“If need be, Jimmy Nicholl would be more than capable of taking the lads.

“I suppose I am hoping that it is earlier or that she can hang on until we’re back but we’ll deal with it when we get to it.”