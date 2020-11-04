Dundee boss James McPake says ‘there are more important things than football’ after Dark Blues star’s positive Covid-19 test

Dundee boss James McPake isn’t concerned about his team selection on Friday after one of his players tested positive for Covid-19, saying: “There are more important things than football”.

The Dark Blues announced on Monday that one of their squad had returned a positive test and will now self-isolate.

That means the squad will be a man short when Dundee head to Alloa but the Dens gaffer insists that’s not on his mind right now.

“The health and wellbeing of our players is first and foremost above everything else,” he said.

“We wish our player all the very best. He’s doing ok, just frustrated, but this is a serious illness that has killed millions of people across the world.

“As a club we have taken it very seriously and at the forefront of everything we are doing is protecting our players, staff and their families.

“I’ve not even considered what it means from a football point of view, I just hope the player and his family are OK.

“If it’s a hamstring injury you might push them and ask how long till they are back.

“With this I just hope everything goes well and we’ll get the player back when he’s fully healthy again.

“There are more important things than football.”