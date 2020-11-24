Dundee boss James McPake lifts lid on Gordon Strachan advice and why he accepts fan criticism

Dundee boss James McPake has sought the advice of former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan to help him find a route out of the Dark Blues’ troubles this season.

Under-fire from the club’s fans, McPake has revealed he speaks to the club’s technical director Strachan “almost daily”.

The former Coventry, Southampton and Celtic manager joined Dundee – where he started his playing career – last summer and has devoted much of his time to revamping the youth setup at Dens Park alongside head of youth Stephen Wright.

But he’s also been a vital source of advice for McPake.

“I speak to Gordon almost daily,” said the former club captain.

“He has been through spells like this at a much higher level.

“But Gordon is fantastic for myself, Dave and also at first-team level Scott Robertson who has come in and done a fantastic job.

“Gordon helps the entire football club but in terms of someone to go to for advice or an opinion, I don’t think there is anybody better in Scottish football.

“There isn’t another manager in this country who has the benefit that I have of having someone as high profile as Gordon Strachan. So of course, I am going to use him.

“He will tell me when I am wrong and so he should but he will help me.

“There will never be a time when I will be too proud to ask Gordon Strachan’s opinion whether I am winning or losing games.

“Gordon has forgotten more about football than most people know. He has done it all in the game and he is a massive help.”

Many fans online have been calling for a change of manager after a poor start to the season following the coronavirus shutdown.

The Dark Blues head to high-flying Hibs this Saturday in the Betfred Cup second round but it’s league form that is concerning the Dens Park faithful.

Just one win from their opening five matches has left Dundee in seventh place in the Championship, already eight points behind leaders Dunfermline.

And McPake accepts the criticism from fans, admitting “I’ve not done my job well enough”.

“I get it. I understood it as a player,” he said.

“Usually you say the fans pay good money to come watch, it’s different this season but the fans are paying to watch streams, are putting into the foundation.

“This isn’t me trying to talk the fans up to get them back on board – I’ve not done my job well enough.

“I’m not hiding from that.

“But what I can guarantee is I will work as hard as I can to put it right.

“I will put it right, I have full belief in that.

“I completely understand why they are annoyed.

“Whatever they are writing I don’t see it, I don’t think it’s healthy for players or managers to look at it, but they are completely entitled to their opinions.

“Every opinion carries weight so for me to disrespect that opinion and say it’s nonsense, I can’t because I’m not winning enough games of football.

“We need to get to a stage where we are winning games.

“We know where we are going wrong and we will fix it.”