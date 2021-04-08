Dundee boss James McPake named Championship Manager of the Month for March

Dundee boss James McPake has been named Championship Manager of the Month after leading his side to four victories in March.

The Dark Blues reignited their play-off promotion hopes after seeing off Inverness, Arbroath, Alloa and Dunfermline last month.

Picking up 12 points from a possible 18 gave McPake’s men the chance to move level with Raith Rovers in second place with their win at Ayr on Tuesday night.

Dundee racked up an average of two goals a game during the month with Max Anderson, Lee Ashcroft and Jason Cummings each netting three times.

After picking up the Glen’s Manager of the Month award, McPake said: “It’s nice to pick up these awards but as much credit has to go to the backroom staff at the club who are so valuable to myself and the team.

“Along with the staff, the players have been fantastic as well and are a joy to work with.”

This is the second time McPake has won the award after taking home the gong in October 2019.

And the second monthly award won at Dens Park this season after Charlie Adam won the player trophy in December.