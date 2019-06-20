Dundee boss James McPake looking to add another centre-back to squad

Dundee boss James McPake wants to add another centre-back to his squad.

After bringing in former Falkirk skipper and versatile defender Jordan McGhee earlier this week, the Dens gaffer may look to ex-Coventry and Cardiff City centre-half Ben Turner.

The 31-year-old left Mansfield Town at the end of last season and is available on a free transfer.

With Andrew Davies and Josh Meekings already on the books, that may leave no space for out-of-contract Kerr Waddell in McPake’s squad for the new campaign.

The 21-year-old Dundonian spent last season on loan at Greenock Morton before his contract came to an end at the start of the month.

Dens gaffer McPake said he would sit down with the Dark Blues youth academy graduate but no agreement over a new contract has transpired.

Turner, meanwhile, is a former England U/19 international and played with McPake at Coventry City between 2009 and 2011 in the English Championship.

And the new Dark Blues boss is hoping for a reunion before the squad jets out for their summer training camp at the start of next month.

After departing Coventry, Turner went on to feature for Cardiff City in the English Premier League before joining Burton Albion and spending two-and-a-half years there.

Meanwhile, former Dundee forward Carl Bertelsen has passed away at the age of 81.

The Dane signed for the Dark Blues for £10,000 in 1965 from Greenock Morton.

He went on to score six goals in 22 appearances for Bobby Ancell’s side.