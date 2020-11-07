Dundee boss James McPake: It’s my job to get it right and I’ll take it on the chin

Dundee boss James McPake says he has to take his side’s poor performance at Alloa on the chin after they struggled to a 3-3 draw last night.

Trailing 3-1 with 14 minutes to go, the Dark Blues snatched a point late on as Charlie Adam’s quality told at the Indodrill Stadium.

The former Liverpool, Stoke and Rangers man saw his free-kick on 76 minutes cannon back off the post and in off Cammy Kerr before he rattled in an 85th minute penalty to make it 3-3.

That was after Robert Thomson’s strike had been cancelled out by Declan McDaid only for Alan Trouten’s brace to put the Wasps two in front in the second half.

McPake said: “I’m disappointed that again we have conceded two goals from crosses, it’s frustrating.

“It’s my job to get it right and I’ll take it on the chin.

“I set them up and I signed the players but there has to be a responsibility when the ball comes into the box that you go and win it and not give away easy goals.

“Alloa are a good side who can cut you open. If they had scored three goals by doing that I’d hold my hands up but they haven’t.

“The three goals were very avoidable.”

In the dying minutes, Dundee felt they should have been given another spot-kick – one that would have given them the chance to win the game – after McDaid hit the deck under an Alloa challenge.

Asked if he felt it was a penalty, McPake responded: “Absolutely. To then book my player for it isn’t right – that’s a guess.”

He added: “I think Alloa will feel they should have got three points because they were 3-1 in front.

“We never deserved to win that game but, if we get that stonewall penalty at the end, Charlie would have scored the penalty.

“We would have potentially won the game 4-3 – if we didn’t capitulate from a corner anyway – and we would have robbed three points.”

Alloa boss Peter Grant, meanwhile, wasn’t happy with referee Alan Muir for his awarding of the first spot-kick.

Adam hit a shot from the edge of the area which was blocked by Jon Robertson with the referee calling foul for handball.

“I think it was harsh,” Grant said.

“I don’t know the rules because we see so many given or not given and I feel for the referees.

“As coaches, we get frustrated because one week it is a penalty, the next it isn’t. I feel for the referees because, and I say this with respect and not in a cheeky way, but I don’t feel like they know the rules.”

He added: “I thought we caused our own problems tonight and we should have seen the game out from 3-1.

“To be fair to Dundee they kept going and with somebody of the quality of Charlie Adam, you keep giving set-plays away it’s a possibility.”