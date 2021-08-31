Dundee boss James McPake ‘hoping to have additions to the squad’ before transfer window slams shut

The summer transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight and Dundee boss James McPake hopes to have new faces in his squad by that time.

The Dark Blues are in talks with Celtic over a possible loan deal for their former star striker Leigh Griffiths while ex-Rangers full-back Lee Hodson remains at the club on trial.

The latter being a free agent, the time constraint due to the window doesn’t apply.

If Hodson impresses enough to win a contract, that is likely to take place in the next week or so.

For Griffiths to return to Dens after 10 years away, however, the deal will have to be done today.

Celtic, meanwhile, are reportedly closing in on the signing of Greek striker Georgios Giakoumakis with Griffiths surplus to requirements at Parkhead.

Speaking to DeeTV, McPake said of new arrivals before the deadline: “We are always looking and I think it’s evident in how a couple of Covid cases can deplete your squad.

“There is always work going on in the background, we’ll wait and see whether we get that over the line.

“But, yeah, I’m hoping to have additions to the squad come Tuesday evening.”

‘We need to pick ourselves up’

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell highlighted the need for more firepower as Dundee failed to make their superiority count at Fir Park.

Going into the first international break of the season, the Dark Blues remain on two points from their first four games.

“Saturday is the game we were best in of our first four. That’s tough because we came away with no points,” McPake added.

“That one really hurt because we really should have won. That’s four games and two points from games we feel we should have won.

“It was just that final ball and taking care. When you come up a level, those chances become limited.

“But we are still creating them. That’s the pleasing thing.

“The players are resilient and a really good bunch, they’ll bounce back.

“You could see it from the fans, they showed their appreciation to the players and the players deserved that.

“On another day that game is won but it’s not another day.

“We need to pick ourselves up. We have a week to recover for a massive few weeks coming up.”