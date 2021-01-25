Dundee boss James McPake hopeful some transfer business may be concluded this week

Dundee boss James McPake says he is hopeful some transfer business may be concluded this week.

The window closes at midnight next Monday (February 1), with free agents still able to join new clubs after the deadline.

The Dark Blues agreed a pre-contract with Dundee United ace Paul McMullan over two weeks ago and the winger could yet cross Sandeman Street this month if the rival clubs strike a deal.

‘I am sure there will be some stuff getting done’

McPake said: “Like every January window, there are always bits and pieces done in the last week.

“Whether that is outgoings or incomings, I am sure there will be some stuff getting done.

“I wish it was done at the start of the window but it always seems to get left until the last couple of days.

“We will just have to see what happens but at the moment all our focus is on the Ayr game.”

On Tuesday night Dee face an Ayr side who have not won in six games but McPake – whose team drew with Arbroath on Friday night – insists he is just concentrating on his own team.

He added: “Ayr are a very dangerous team. I don’t look too much into form as Arbroath are bottom of the league and look at the problems they caused us.

“I didn’t even know Ayr were six games without a win. That doesn’t really bother me – it is about what we do.

“What this game gives us is a chance to open up a gap of nine points between us and them which is huge.”