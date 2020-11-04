Dundee boss James McPake ‘gutted’ after Alex Jakubiak injury setback

Alex Jakubiak’s Dundee debut has been delayed once more after the striker suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury that’s kept him out since the start of the season.

The frontman signed for the Dark Blues almost three months ago but has only featured in one friendly – the first of pre-season, a 1-0 victory over Peterhead.

The following day the former Watford man complained of pain in his ankle and a scan revealed a problem that would keep him out of action beyond the start of the season.

Six weeks after that, the 24-year-old had returned to training and was expected to be in contention for a return to action at Alloa on Friday night.

That, though, won’t happen now and boss James McPake says he is “gutted” for Jakubiak having come so close to making a return to fitness.

He said: “Jakubiak has had a setback which is a bit of a worry for us at the minute.

“The problem is coming from the same area which is an issue. It’s a sore one for us.

“We’ll know more at the end of the week. He’s had a couple of days to get his head right because he’d worked really hard to get himself right and get back training with the squad.

“I’ve been that player and it hurts you mentally when you put in all the work but within a couple of days the problem reoccurs.

“It’s maybe not as serious as before but I am gutted for him.”

Meanwhile, Osman Sow is training after a hamstring problem and Charlie Adam has shrugged off a similar issue that saw him come off against Raith last weekend.

“Charlie going off was a bit of a blow to us,” McPake said.

“With his experience and knowhow gone, we lost a bit of our rhythm when he went off with his hamstring.

“We need to be able to deal with that, though. Unfortunately Saturday we didn’t.

“Charlie felt his hamstring tightening up, maybe a comeback from missing out in pre-season.

“He’s worked ever so hard on his own over the summer but once you get back training and playing you get these things.

“He played in all the friendlies and done great, attitude different class, but when your hamstring tightens up the right call is to take him off because you risk losing him for six weeks.

“He trained this week and is fine.”

Dundee will also be without a player due to a positive Covid-19 test. The club announced on Monday one of their squad was self-isolating and the SFA and SPFL had been informed.

The player cannot be named due to medical confidentiality.

Dens Park boss McPake will have a man less to choose from at Alloa on Friday but says “there are more important things than football” to consider.

“The health and wellbeing of our players is first and foremost above everything else,” he said.

“We wish our player all the very best. He’s doing ok, just frustrated, but this is a serious illness that has killed millions of people across the world.

“As a club we have taken it very seriously and at the forefront of everything we are doing is protecting our players, staff and their families.

“I’ve not even considered what it means from a football point of view, I just hope the player and his family are OK.

“If it’s a hamstring injury you might push them and ask how long till they are back.

“With this I just hope everything goes well and we’ll get the player back when he’s fully healthy again.

“There are more important things than football.”