Friday, July 16th 2021
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake expecting to face a ‘fit and strong’ Ross County despite Covid chaos in Dingwall

By George Cran
July 16, 2021, 8:00 am
Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

Dundee are expecting to face a fully fit and firing Ross County in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash.

The Staggies have been struck by a Covid outbreak over the past fortnight.

That saw them forfeit their match against Forfar last weekend and shut down their football department.

However, Dark Blues boss James McPake has no doubts Malky Mackay will have his side more than ready for the Dingwall clash.

