Sport / Dundee FC Dundee boss James McPake expecting to face a ‘fit and strong’ Ross County despite Covid chaos in Dingwall By George Cran July 16, 2021, 8:00 am Dundee boss James McPake. Dundee are expecting to face a fully fit and firing Ross County in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash. The Staggies have been struck by a Covid outbreak over the past fortnight. That saw them forfeit their match against Forfar last weekend and shut down their football department. However, Dark Blues boss James McPake has no doubts Malky Mackay will have his side more than ready for the Dingwall clash. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe