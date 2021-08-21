Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee boss James McPake delighted to have Max Anderson available once more and reveals interest from other clubs in young midfielder

By George Cran
August 21, 2021, 9:00 am
Max Anderson takes on Charles Dunne against St Mirren.
Max Anderson takes on Charles Dunne against St Mirren.

Dundee manager James McPake is delighted to have midfielder Max Anderson available once more after his suspension.

The 20-year-old is set to return for the Dark Blues in Sunday’s home clash with Hibs after missing the last two fixtures.

That was after a rash tackle against St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season against St Mirren saw him given a straight red card.

Anderson himself admits “maybe the red mist came down” in the challenge against Eamonn Brophy.

However, McPake expects the two weeks on the sidelines to have taught his talented young player a lesson.

“He’ll learn because he missed a chance to play at Celtic Park. I think we could have done with him,” said the Dens gaffer.

“Then he had to watch a fantastic cup tie with a great crowd against Motherwell. Those things hurt you when you know you’ve a chance of playing.

“He was a miss for us.

“I’m delighted to have Maxy back.

“He has been really good. What I love about him is he’ll carry kit in for training and after training he picks it up as he’s walking in.

“People will say anybody can do that but Max is also a fantastic footballer that has taken everything on board, he’s a sponge.

Max Anderson

“He’s always asking questions, what he could do better…

“I have to tell him to stop practicing headers in training. He wants to get better but we’re very careful with how much heading players do because of the links we’ve seen with dementia.

“I have to tell him he’s done enough headers to try and protect him.”

‘Asked about a lot from other clubs’

McPake also revealed Anderson’s form since arriving in the first-team fold last season has brought some admiring glances from other clubs.

Last season’s Young Player of the Year, though, is contracted to his boyhood club until 2023.

And McPake insists Dens Park is the best place for him to develop his game.

The Dundee boss added: “He’s a player we’ve been asked a lot about from other clubs but he’s got a lot of development to do and this is the best place for him.

“I’m delighted to have him back.”

How to replace banned Jordan Marshall

Missing against Hibs, however, will be full-back Jordan Marshall after he was shown a red card against Celtic a fortnight ago.

McPake admits Marshall’s absence is a blow but he’s confident his squad can deal with it.

“Corey Panter is there and we have the option of a back three, which we could do,” he said.

Jordan Marshall sees red at Celtic.

“We have three really good centre-backs who could do that. Declan McDaid has played wing-back before.

“There are loads of options there.

“Marsh being out is a blow but we have cover. We’re going to have people missing through the season so we’ll deal with it.”

Cillian Sheridan fitness test

Also definitely missing will be Danny Mullen after ankle surgery while Cammy Kerr is close to a return to fitness.

Out last week was striker Cillian Sheridan with a groin injury but he has a chance for Sunday’s game.

McPake added: “Cillian’s scan came back good. He’ll have a fitness test for Sunday.

“Cammy Kerr is back running, too. We’re thinking next week for him.”

 

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Max Anderson on his ‘jelly legs’ after red card marred his dream Premiership debut