Dundee boss James McPake confirms Graham Dorrans is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Dundee boss James McPake has confirmed midfielder Graham Dorrans is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Dark Blues revealed earlier this week that a member of the playing staff had returned a positive coronavirus test.

Speaking before his side’s game against Alloa, McPake said: “When you lose a player of Graham’s quality and he does test positive, I wasn’t too interested in how it was going to affect the make-up of the team or how we were going to work that week.

“My big concern was for Graham and his family and making sure we did everything right by them and, then the safety of the players and the staff at the club.

“That was at the forefront of my mind ahead of football. We’ve got that sorted.

“I’ve spoken to Graham every day and he’s getting better and we wish him and his family all the best.”

The Dee gaffer also confirmed defender Lee Ashcroft was a late call-off from the squad after feeling unwell.

McPake said: “We’re not going to take risks.”