Dundee boss James McPake blasts ‘ridiculous tackle’ from Kerr Waddell insisting defender tried to hurt Paul McMullan

Dundee boss James McPake blasted Montrose defender Kerr Waddell’s “ridiculous” tackle on Paul McMullan saying the winger was lucky not to suffer a broken leg.

The Dens boss felt referee Alan Newlands should have brandished the red card for the challenge in the closing stages of their 2-0 win at Links Park.

And accused former Dee Waddell of trying to injure McMullan.

The angry Dark Blues manager said: “It was an absolutely ridiculous tackle.

“I’ve made poor tackles in my career, one ended my career, but no way can Kerr Waddell win that ball.

“In his head, he’s tried to hurt Paul McMullan. That sounds strong but that’s what he’s tried to do.

“That’s not football.

“For the referee to say he couldn’t see it is baffling. He had two assistants and he was four yards away, that’s ridiculous.

“I’ve made some bad tackles but never in my life went in to hurt somebody. That’s what Kerr Waddell tried to do to Paul McMullan.

“I say that because I back my players. Paul has been outstanding for us but he’s lucky tonight he doesn’t have a broken leg.

“He’ll get scanned and we hope he’ll be OK.”

Patient, controlled

The Dark Blues moved top of Group C with the victory, leaving them on the brink of qualification to the knockout stages.

A host of chances came and went for McPake’s men with both Liam Fontaine and Lee Ashcroft crashing headers off the crossbar.

Jason Cummings, though, broke the deadlock with a 70th-minute penalty before Luke McCowan added a second two minutes later.

On the performance, McPake said: “It’s a tough place to come and it’s a really good result. Puts us on nine points, a really good position in the group.

“I was really pleased. The players were patient, controlled in the game and we were never really under any pressure.”

As well as McMullan limping off, Dundee were forced into substituting striker Alex Jakubiak (tight hamstring) and defender Cammy Kerr (knee) at half-time.

Neither injury is expected to be serious.

Montrose resilience

Montrose assistant manager Ross Campbell said there was plenty to take out of the game for the League One side, though they are now unable to qualify for the next stage.

He said: “There were loads of positives for us. We respect the fact Dundee are a Premiership club so we knew it would be tough.

“We had some good individual performances and we matched them physically for longs periods.

“There are some positives. We are disappointed in how we lost the goal because it was maybe in the balance at that point.

“We were lucky to be 0-0 at half-time so they did deserve it.

“But we showed good resilience and they didn’t cut us open in open play.

“We dug in but that’s symptomatic of this Montrose team.”