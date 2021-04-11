Dundee boss James McPake blasts referee after Morton draw

A frustrated James McPake blasted referee Alan Newlands for denying Dundee a winner in their home draw with Greenock Morton.

The Dens boss admits the performance from his side was below par in the 1-1 draw at Dens Park.

However, he feels the Dark Blues would be sitting in second place but for the official’s whistle.

Defences were on top for much of a drab contest before Aidan Nesbitt looked to have grabbed Morton a vital victory in their battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

There was still time left for Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft to crash home his fourth goal in five matches, though, with three minutes remaining.

In stoppage time McPake thought his side had grabbed a winner when Declan McDaid knocked into an empty net.

However, referee Newlands had already blown for a foul by Osman Sow as he jumped with Ton defender Brian McLean.

“I don’t want to keep having a pop at referees but I believe we had a perfectly good goal chopped off again,” said McPake.

“Brian McLean is a good defender who dominates people. Osman Sow is a big guy who goes for the ball and it’s big guys going to attack a ball.

“The explanation I got was Os was fractionally late before winning the ball.

“It is ridiculous. Potentially, with a different referee, we’d have won that game.

“But, look, we weren’t good enough to win it. The point on reflection was probably a fair reflection of the game which from us was poor.”

Late point could be ‘very important’

Dundee’s failure to win, combined with Raith Rovers drawing at home to Arbroath, meant Hearts were crowned champions of the second tier.

However, McPake reckons gaining the late point – on a day when all four Championship matches ended in draws – could prove vital.

The Dark Blues sit level with Raith in second place and five points in front of Tuesday’s opponents Dunfermline, who remain outside the play-off places.

And McPake wants more from his side in the remaining four league matches.

“I was disappointed we didn’t get anywhere near the levels we can get to on Saturday,” he said.

“We are playing against a team fighting for their lives so we knew they would never roll over.

“We started pretty well but it turned into a boring game, if I’m honest.

“We got hit with a sucker punch for their goal but we showed our character to get a goal back.

“After seeing the way the other scores went, it could prove to be a very important point.

“That’s the positive we take but we could have been two points clear of Raith and ahead of other teams.

“We need to pick ourselves up, go to Dunfermline and put on a positive performance.”