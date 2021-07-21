Dundee boss James McPake admits he was worried Dark Blues would miss out on Cillian Sheridan and reveals he scrapped a back-up signing on eve of the deal

Dundee boss James McPake admits he was worried an offer from Europe would gazump his bid to add Cillian Sheridan to his strikeforce.

So much so that he had lined up a backup deal, just in case the Irishman decided to continue his travels around world football.

Two weeks of training had allowed the Dark Blues to assess 32-year-old Sheridan as he also decided if he wanted to be part of their return to Premiership football.

On Monday, they agreed a two-year deal and McPake has revealed he knocked a deal on the head for another striker on Sunday night after verbally agreeing terms with Sheridan.

Asked if he thought a bigger offer might come in for the former Celtic man, McPake replied: “I was worried.

“We had another one lined up that we knocked on the head on Sunday because we had to wait on the paperwork coming through for Cillian to guarantee he was coming.

“The worry was interest from abroad for him. He is always going to have offers abroad with the career he has had. So we were really happy that he chose to come here.

“He is looking to get settled back in Scotland which is what came across to me and the people I spoke to.

“So I was worried until I got the phone call on Sunday that it was definitely going to happen.”

Gordon Strachan input

The Dens boss also made sure to get input from those at the club who have worked with Sheridan in the past.

The Ireland international played with assistant boss Dave Mackay during a pair of loan spells at St Johnstone.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan, meanwhile, gave Sheridan his debut as a senior player at Celtic back in 2007.

And both said the 6ft 5in striker is much more than a targetman.

“I think I am right in saying Gordon played him against Manchester United for Celtic in the Champions League,” McPake added.

“Gordon was saying he was a good player then but with all his experiences he has picked up a lot and become a better player.

“He has matured into an all-round centre-forward whereas before, with the greatest of respect, he was off the shoulder, really quick with a great left foot.

“But now you see him holding the ball up, he dominates centre-backs – not many people will dominate Lee Ashcroft but he has done that a couple of times.

“We have been really pleased with him but he is much more than a target man.

“He came in, had a look at us to see if he liked the way we worked and we had a look at him, to see if he is still at the standards that we know he can get to.

“Cillian has been excellent and so has Ian Lawlor.

“We are delighted to add them to the squad.”

Monday was a busy day of transfer business with fellow Irishman Lawlor also signing a two-year deal after leaving Doncaster Rovers.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has been brought in to challenge Adam Legzdins for the No 1 jersey this season.