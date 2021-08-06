Dundee boss James McPake a ‘target’ for English side MK Dons

Dundee face a battle to hang onto James McPake with English League One side MK Dons said to be interested in making him their new manager.

McPake’s stock in the game has risen after he masterminded Dundee’s successful promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs last season.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, he is on a shortlist to replace former Scotland star Russell Martin – who took over at Swansea City earlier this week.

The report claims McPake, 37, is aware of interest from MK Dons via his representatives.

MK Dons were previously managed by former Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson between 2016 and 2018.

Any move to MK Dons would mean McPake would become the third Scot in charge in recent times at Stadium MK.

MK Dons are said to be keen on making a swift appointment as their league season kicks off against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

McPake underlined his commitment to Dundee by relocating to the city from Glasgow.

But the chance to test his managerial skills down south could prove tempting for the former Coventry City star.