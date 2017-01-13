Dundee manager Paul Hartley was relieved to see midfielder Nicky Low back in action in the friendly win at Arbroath earlier this week.

But the Dark Blues boss will not be rushing the former Aberdeen man back into competitive action.

Low has been involved in just two Premiership games this term, the last of them against Celtic on October 1.

He did manage a couple of Development League games last month but was quickly sidelined by a groin problem and, as the injury persisted, plans to send him out on loan this month to get games during the winter break had to be scrapped.

And while he managed a half down at Gayfield on Tuesday night, it’s only been seen as one step back to full fitness.

Hartley said: “It was good to get Nicky Low back. We had 21 players on duty the other night and there’s nobody on the treatment table which is pleasing, so, hopefully, that can continue.

“But Nicky is still a good bit away, he’s got a lot to catch up on. He’ll not be around in terms of first team for a good while yet.”

Likewise, while the manager reports club captain James McPake continues to make good progress from the dislocated knee that’s ruled him out for just over a year, it will also be weeks, at least, before he can be considered for the first team.

“With James, we’re just trying to keep him ticking over. He’s been training really hard but we are easing him back into the football side of it.”

Dundee remain keen to add to the squad in this transfer window and could have at least one new face in time for next week’s cup tie against St Mirren.

The Dark Blues have been linked with a loan move for 20-year-old Manchester City midfielder Jack Byrne, however a deal for the Republic of Ireland international looks unlikely.