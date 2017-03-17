Despite the up-and-down nature of their season, Dundee’s form against the top sides in the division can stand them in good stead when Celtic come calling at the weekend.

That’s according to manager Paul Hartley as he aims to get his team back in the running for the top six.

He said: “We’ve been good against the top four teams at times.

“We’ve always ran them close, we beat Hearts, we beat Rangers, had close games against Celtic.

“Aberdeen have probably been the team that’s been the most impressive.

“It’s the other games we’ve found difficult at times.

“It’s such an important game for us, five games before the split but we know Celtic are an excellent team, there’s no getting away from that.

“They’ve got some outstanding players but we’ve got to make sure we play to our maximum and see if we can get anything from it.”

Earlier this season, Dundee have ran the Glasgow side close, losing a tight game 1-0 at Dens in September and then almost snatching a draw in a 2-1 defeat at Parkhead.

“The game at Celtic Park where we probably could have got something in the last minute with El Bakhtaoui going through on goal, it was a fantastic opportunity.

“The game here, the first half was a little bit disappointing for us but we’ve always made sure we’ve been competitive in any game that we’ve faced them.”

There are no new injury worries for the Dark Blues ahead of the game, with Julen Etxabeguren (Achilles) and James McPake (knee) long-term absentees.

McPake, meanwhile, has undergone surgery once more on the injury he suffered 14 months ago.

Hartley added: “James has had a little tidy-up on his knee. It’s something we have had planned.

“We will probably not see James till next season, hopefully pre-season. He has been working hard, but we just felt for this last little part he needed that little tidy-up.”

Deputy goalkeeper David Mitchell returned to Development action this week after his surgery on a fractured eye socket.

Meanwhile, Craig Wighton has been called up to the Scotland U/21 squad for a friendly against Estonia next week.

*Celtic have appointed former Chelsea head scout Lee Congerton as their head of recruitment.

Congerton was most recently Sunderland’s sporting director and comes in following the exit of John Park.