Dundee boss expects to have Meekings and McPake fit for Morton tie

Dundee boss James McPake expects to have club captain Josh Meekings available this weekend.

And winger Josh McPake, who made a real impression on his full debut in the win over Alloa, is also expected to have recovered from a slight calf issue.

No 2 goalkeeper Calum Ferrie will return to the bench after suspension.

© SNS

Meekings missed the win over the Wasps last Saturday due to a “family issue” but, all being well, will be back at Morton this weekend.

James McPake said: “He has trained this week so will be fine. It was a family issue and that comes ahead of anything else really so he had a couple of days off.

“As long as he can get that family matter sorted then he will be back ready to go again.”

After a decent start, Morton have suffered three defeats on the bounce, conceding nine and scoring just once.

Despite that, James expects a testing time against David Hopkin’s men.

The Dens gaffer said: “When he was at Livingston, I saw a lot of David’s teams.

“At that time I was watching games for Neil McCann and they had a couple of players he was interested in. So I saw quite a bit of them.

“They were really good and he did well to get them up. He deserves a lot of credit for that.

“He will be looking to do that again with Morton.

“There could be similarities there because he has gone in there but people maybe don’t think he has a chance of promotion.

“But he won it at Livi and that will be his aim again.

“At home they will be difficult but they will have to come out and have a go at us, which will be good.”

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan has been called up to the Scotland U/18 squad for an international tournament in Istanbul next week.