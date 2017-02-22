Dundee boss Paul Hartley was delighted with the way his team responded to a change in shape in the weekend win over Rangers, hailing “a real team performance”.

Right from the first whistle, the Dark Blues put Rangers on the back foot and they eventually came away with the points in a fine 2-1 win.

And it was the “intent” from his side that Hartley was quick to point out.

He said: “We changed the shape of the team and pressed Rangers all over the pitch.

“We didn’t let them settle or get into a rhythm.

“Our intent was like that from the off when we had a great opportunity but, overall, I don’t think we were ever in danger.

“Even when they scored — it was the first time we didn’t press the ball — after that I felt we were comfortable and more confident.”

Much of the post-match analysis of the game in the national Press has focused on how poorly Rangers played but Hartley felt that was all down to how well his side performed.

Pressing and harrying all over the park, Dundee didn’t let the Glasgow side settle and forced the Ibrox side into mistakes.

Hartley added: “I think it’s credit to the way we played. From the off we were on the front foot and we were in their face and didn’t give them time to go and play.

“Their good players didn’t perform to their high standards but that was because of the way we went about our business.

“I thought it was a real team performance.

“With their attitude and pressing, the players were outstanding.

“We know we’ve got that in us, we’ve been up and down this season a little bit, consistency has been our problem.”

The Dundee gaffer, though, wants his side to savour the win — and use it to build on a strong second half of the season as they aim to hold on to their current position of sixth in the Premiership.

He said: “It’s not often you beat Rangers or you beat Celtic or whatever.

“We were the underdogs but we always knew we had a chance if we could put the level of performance in we’d worked on from the start of the week.”