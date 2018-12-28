Dundee boss challenges side to find the ‘killer touch’

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre bemoaned a lack of quality as his side were held to a 0-0 stalemate with 10-man Livingston.

However, he had no complaints over the endeavour shown by his side as they limited this season’s surprise package to few chances in a much-improved defensive performance.

© SNS

Going into the match on the back of three defeats, Jim was pleased to see a response from his side as they stood up to the direct approach that has stood Livingston in good stead in the Premiership this campaign.

The plan to bring in new faces next month won’t have changed, though, as the Dark Blues missed the “killer” touch.

The Dens boss said: “It was a really tough game and you know you will be tested with Livingston.

“They are having a fantastic season and we had to stand up to a lot of set-plays. We caused them problems but we didn’t have that killer bit at the end of it.

“We showed a lot of endeavour and guts after the last three games we have had. The plus points are we kept a clean sheet and we have picked up another point.

© SNS

“Who knows how vital that could be come the end of the season? We are disappointed we never got the win but I can’t be disappointed with what the players gave in terms of work ethic.

“Organisation was good, which it needs to be because Livi test you inside your half – you know the ball is coming into your box whether from a throw-in, a cross or long ball and they are very good at it. We had to defend manfully at times.

© SNS

“There were a lot of pluses. We need to stand up and do our individual jobs better and we certainly did that.

“Credit to our lads, they stuck to their task well, just the wee final bit was missing to get the three points.”

There was a late change to the line-up as midfielder Martin Woods pulled out in the warm-up with Glen Kamara stepping off the bench to replace him.

Jim added: “We think Martin has a virus. He hadn’t been well and he came in and gave it a go but he was wiped out after the warm-up.”

Livi boss Gary Holt was happy to take the point after substitute Jack Hamilton saw red late on following a clash with Dundee’s Darren O’Dea.

He said: “When you go down to 10 men you have to be happy with a point.

“As for the red card, I spoke to (referee) Bobby Madden after the game and he said it was violent conduct for a push in the face.

“But I think O’Dea has been clever, the old pro.”