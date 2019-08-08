Dundee boss calls on older heads to help young midfield star Finn Robertson

Dundee boss James McPake has called on his experienced midfielders to up their game to help out youngster Finn Robertson.

The Dens gaffer felt his side relied too much on the ability of the 16-year-old during the 2-2 draw at Dunfermline last Friday.

The manager said: “I thought Finlay again was great. When you are struggling in a game and are depending on a 16-year-old to help your back four out it’s tough.

“It’s tough for him but he did that very well. There were times in the game where we relied on him too much.

“There is a lot more to Finlay Robertson than just a defensive midfielder – he can get on the ball and play.

“On Friday, it was a plus point for him that they stuck the big boy (Lewis McCann) on him in the first half to stop him playing.

“We should still have more about us than relying on a 16-year-old defensively late on, which we were.

“However, he’s in the first team now so he’ll have to deal with that but that’s disappointing.”

As much as McPake has been impressed by Robertson’s start to life in the first team, the Dens boss admits it could have been another young midfielder stealing the headlines.

“Callum Moore is back training. We need to find some minutes for Smokey because he’s looking great as well,” McPake added.

“He’s another young player I really like but he’s been unfortunate with the time of the injury – who’s to say it wouldn’t be him rather than Robertson in the team?

“I’m delighted to have him back as well.”

Moore has been out since pre-season with a calf injury picked up during the club’s training camp in Spain.