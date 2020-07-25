Dundee-born Thomas W Lamb was the man behind the American ‘movie palaces’ of the 20th Century

Despite being born in Dundee, very little is known of renowned architect Thomas White Lamb whose lavishly designed American “movie palaces” drew great acclaim in the 20th Century.

By the time of his death, in 1942, Lamb counted the Boston Opera House, the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and Loew’s Ohio Theatre – among others – in his architectural portfolio.

© Shutterstock

Archive information is unable to reveal where Lamb grew up in Dundee, but it is thought that he was born in 1871, before emigrating to America at around the age of 15.

Architectural training at Cooper Union, in New York, followed and, after a stint working as a building inspector in the city, Lamb was soon putting his training to good use designing opulent theatres and cinemas which captured the spirit of the age.

His first big project was the Regent Theatre, in Harlem, which opened in February 1913 with the film Pandora’s Box.

Behind the Regent’s exterior, incorporating Italian and northern European Renaissance and Mannerist Motifs, was a “Spanish Moorish-style” auditorium, decorated in gold, blue and red, with satin wall panels and dark blue carpets.

The Regent has often been cited as the first American “movie palace,” the luxurious cinematic cathedrals which could accommodate hundreds and showcase the films of the emerging Hollywood studios.

One of Lamb’s greatest success stories was the Ohio Theatre in Columbus, built in 1928, and run by theatre chain Loew’s.

Lamb had first met Marcus Loew, the motion picture industry pioneer who founded Loew’s and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) film studio, while he was working as a building inspector.

The pair developed a steady partnership and the Loew’s chain was to become Lamb’s best customer over a long association.

In fact, Loew’s motto was “we sell tickets to theatres” and the architecture and decoration were considered just as important as what was happening on stage.

It is said that the original construction cost of the Ohio Theatre was $865,000 when it opened, but the furnishings alone, when everything was added up, ran over $1,000,000 – an astronomical figure for the times when the average wage was less than $5,000 per year.

© Historical Collection/Shutterstock

In 1969, facing financial difficulties, the theatre was saved from demolition and completely restored by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA).

The associate vice president of operations at CAPA, Jason Gay, said that Lamb left a “lasting show piece” with his work in Ohio.

He said: “It should be noted that Thomas Lamb was the architect for the RKO Palace Theatre, also here in Columbus, and owned by CAPA.

“We are very fond of his buildings, and are happy to have a pair from him that are somewhat different in form and function.

“He has a large portfolio, building many movie palaces with Loew’s. I find it fascinating how he continued to use similar themes in the many theatres he designed and I’ve read he felt the Ohio was one of his most successful buildings.

“The Ohio is one of the few remaining Loew’s movie palaces, and it still is a show piece for our city, both for entertainment and for architecture. Being in the Ohio every day, as I have been for 17 years, I may take its beauty for granted.

“But when a travelling musician, actor or singer sees the auditorium for the first time, it’s often met with a delightful gasp. Its visual spark continues to amaze audiences and performers, alike.

“The Ohio is a destination that makes even the smallest of shows feel like a major event.

“A story told about the Ohio Theatre chandelier claims that when the designer showed his drawings to Mr. Lamb, Lamb did not seem satisfied.

“The designer stated, ‘I don’t know why you are not pleased; it has everything on it but flying horses.’ Lamb replied, ‘You’re right, that’s what’s missing!’ And they were added to the design, dangling from the chandelier frame to this day.

“The Ohio is home to Broadway In Columbus, Ballet Met, and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. We also present numerous musical acts throughout the year, and pay homage to our roots with a classic movie series every summer, complete with organ music.

“We host graduation ceremonies, government events, corporate meetings and conventions. We have also hosted weddings, funerals and religious services.

“In a few years, the Ohio’s 100th anniversary will be here. It has been a vital part of the community, so its birthday will be celebrated, I’m sure.

“Thomas Lamb has left us a lasting show piece and we, at CAPA, have worked hard to maintain it and keep it relevant for audiences today.”

With over 200 theatres to his name, around the world, Lamb more than made his mark on the movie and architecture industries.

His work on the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres, in Toronto, is still widely admired today, not least because they are the last surviving Edwardian stacked theatres in the world.

Built in 1913 and 1914, as the Canadian flagship theatre of Loews, these double-decker theatres were highly intricate. The lower 2,149-seat theatre was adorned with classical details and red damask, while the upper 1,410-seat Winter Garden theatre was styled as an “atmospheric” country garden under the stars, with hand-painted murals and ceilings hung with a combination of real beech branches, cotton blossoms and stained-glass lanterns.

© Ontario Heritage Trust

Both theatres presented vaudeville acts but, after only 15 years and as a result of decreasing audience numbers, the Elgin Theatre was converted into a cinema and the Winter Garden’s doors were shut – for the next 60 years.

The Ontario Heritage Trust (OHT) bought the theatres and saved them from demolition in 1981, before doing a complete restoration – the total cost of which was $29 million Canadian dollars.

© Ontario Heritage Trust

At the time this was the most expensive restoration project of a public building in Canada ever undertaken.

Ellen Flowers, a communications manager with OHT, said: “The original décor that Lamb designed for both theatres in 1913 and 1914 were recreated during the restoration of the 1980s.

“The décor looks today what Lamb would have seen with the exceptions of modern-day health and safety and accessibility modes.”

In recent years, the theatres have played host to stars such as Celine Dion, Michael Buble, Alan Cumming and Conan O’Brien.

© DC Thomson

The complex is also a venue for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and has welcomed Brad Pitt, Helen Mirren and Lady Gaga through its doors, among others.

Lamb had a deep understanding of theatre architecture, an extensive knowledge of the building code and an awareness of acoustic, structure and crowd safety in theatres.

An article in the Evening Telegraph on November 16 1928 wrote: “Mr Thomas W Lamb, who is designer of the recently-opened Empire Theatre, Leicester Square, London, and is now recognised as one of the foremost theatre architects in the world, is a native of Dundee.”

© Shutterstock

It went on describe Lamb as having been “successful beyond his greatest hopes”.

Despite settling on a large farm in New York State with his mother, he made frequent visits to London and would travel to Dundee to stay with his aunt who still lived in the city, any time he was on this side of the Atlantic.

His “wonderful trail” of work continues to be celebrated and admired today, nearly 80 years after his death.

With thanks to the Ontario Heritage Trust and CAPA.