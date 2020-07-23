Dundee-born midfielder Charlie Adam reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Dundee-born Scotland international Charlie Adam has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who is currently at Reading, has spoken of his dismay after finding out the test results.

Adam, a lifelong Dundee FC fan, wrote on Twitter: “Very frustrating ending to the season for me, tested positive for Covid-19 which kept me out for ten days and three games despite two negative test results 24 hours after the positive.

“Want to say a big thanks to all the Reading fans for all their support this season.”