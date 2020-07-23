Dundee-born midfielder Charlie Adam reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Dundee-born Scotland international Charlie Adam has revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who is currently at Reading, has spoken of his dismay after finding out the test results.
Adam, a lifelong Dundee FC fan, wrote on Twitter: “Very frustrating ending to the season for me, tested positive for Covid-19 which kept me out for ten days and three games despite two negative test results 24 hours after the positive.
“Want to say a big thanks to all the Reading fans for all their support this season.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe