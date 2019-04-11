Dundee-born mayor a Brexit casualty as he is forced to give up civic duties in Germany

The Dundee-born mayor of a German village set to lose his job after Brexit has vowed to return home and admire the city of Discovery’s fantastic progress.

Iain Macnab, 69, has been “bürgermeister” of the small town of Brunsmark in the state of Schleswig-Holstein for 11 years, having lived there since 1988.

He garnered international attention after telling German news website The Local he was being made to give up his civic role when the UK leaves the European Union.

And while he intends to stay in Germany, he hopes to embark on a trip to Dundee soon.

Iain said: “I’ve been keeping up with everything that has been happening, the V&A, seeing what’s going on, and the development has been fantastic.”

The IT expert was born in Dundee Royal Infirmary and spent about a year and a half in Dundee, where his father worked in a porcelain shop.

Despite doing most of his growing up in the Highland village of Achiltibuie, the expat has fond memories of Tayside.

He spent five years working for the Perthshire Advertiser in the 70s, and played in a number of Dundee “clubbies” as a musician before he left for Germany.

Iain said: “For about five years I got to know Dundee very well and a couple of my best friends are from there.

“We played all the clubs in Dundee.

“There was a great music scene so it was always good to go through.

“In a while I’m taking a tour of some places and I’m really regretting that we can’t come to Dundee. I’m hoping to come back another time.”

Iain left Scotland in the mid-70s to join a band in Hamburg’s thriving music scene – just as the group became “a complete flop”.

He then worked as a translator of legal contracts and ran a pub before joining an IT business, later setting up his own firm during the peak of the dot-com bubble.

Iain has served in German local government for 16 years and as Brunsmark’s mayor for 11, during which time he brought high-speed broadband to his village.

While he will retain his citizenship and intends to remain in Germany with his family, Iain said he won’t put up a fight when Brexit finally happens – if it does at all.

Iain said: “I’m 69 now – do I want a German passport now? No. I’ve been Scottish for 69 years and I don’t plan on changing that.

“My real concern is about what will happen to Scotland after Brexit. It scares the hell out of me.”