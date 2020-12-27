Dundee-born former MP George Galloway at centre of social media storm over attendance at Dundee’s win over Queen of the South

Queen of the South could face questions from football chiefs after admitting they let Dundee-born former MP George Galloway into Palmerston Park to watch their defeat to Dundee.

Queens apologised to fans following a backlash to a tweet from Galloway revealing his attendance at Saturday’s match.

Covid-19 regulations mean clubs must tightly control who watches matches in person.

We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by the attendance of George Galloway at our game v Dundee. > https://t.co/UBTyeyZYbx pic.twitter.com/KbZlxpwyxv — Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) December 27, 2020

He earlier told an angry supporter on Twitter: “I live in D&G (Dumfries and Galloway). My family have FIVE season tickets.

“I’m about to be a sponsor. I’m spreading the word about the club to millions of people.

“Are you sure you want to speak in this way?”

Queen of the South 1- @Charlie26Adam 3 The auld yin abune them a’ pic.twitter.com/5aIZAjarml — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) December 26, 2020

Hours later, Queens said in a statement: “We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.

“He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family.

“All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

“We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match.”