Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee-born former MP George Galloway at centre of social media storm over attendance at Dundee’s win over Queen of the South

by Marc Deanie
December 27, 2020, 8:37 pm
Syndicate Post image
George Galloway attended Dundee's win over Queen of the South on Saturday.

Queen of the South could face questions from football chiefs after admitting they let Dundee-born former MP George Galloway into Palmerston Park to watch their defeat to Dundee.

Queens apologised to fans following a backlash to a tweet from Galloway revealing his attendance at Saturday’s match.

Covid-19 regulations mean clubs must tightly control who watches matches in person.

He earlier told an angry supporter on Twitter: “I live in D&G (Dumfries and Galloway). My family have FIVE season tickets.

“I’m about to be a sponsor. I’m spreading the word about the club to millions of people.

“Are you sure you want to speak in this way?”

Hours later, Queens said in a statement: “We can confirm that George Galloway did attend our game against Dundee at Palmerston yesterday.

“He was socially distant within an area of the ground where he formed a bubble with his family.

“All Covid protocols were followed at all times.

“We would like to apologise to our supporters who have been upset by his attendance at the match.”