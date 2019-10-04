Dundee-born farmer turning land into safari park by importing Nazi-bred cows

A farmer is turning his land into a safari park by importing Nazi-engineered cows.

Derek Gow, originally from Dundee, is creating a safari which will include a range of animals such as wild boar, English wild cats and a herd of Heck cows.

The breed of Heck was engineered by German zoologist brothers Heinz and Lutz Heck, who were commissioned by the Nazis.

Derek, 54, has now imported them on to his farm in Lifton, Devon, so his business can continue to flourish when Britain leaves the EU.

He says he plans to turn his land into a safari as he fears the farming industry will struggle after Brexit.

Derek said: “The reason we’re doing it is because farming is becoming increasingly uneconomic.

“Without the EU subsidies, if we continued to farm we would be unprofitable.”

The Heck cows are huge, horned, and aggressive and are thought to be the closest living relative to stone-age aurochs.

The aurochs were a wild species of bull that once roamed Britain’s countryside.

Derek continued: “The cows are very large, they resemble cave paintings. The Nazis wanted to go out and hunt them, that’s why they were made.”