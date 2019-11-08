Dundee-born Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross says Scottish gig will be a ‘delight’ for band

Scottish music legends Deacon Blue are heading to P&J Live as part of a major UK and European tour.

The band, fronted by Ricky Ross, will perform at Aberdeen’s state-of-the-art venue on October 31 next year.

They are touring with their new album City Of Love on a tour that will see them play more cities than ever before across Europe and the UK.

P&J Live is one of seven arena shows lined up.

Ricky Ross: “We’re so looking forward to you hearing City of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

“Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it’s a delight for us. We’re planning to make this the best one yet.”

The new album, to be released on March 6, is Deacon Blue’s fourth release in a prolific seven years for the band.

Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at No 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

Over the course of their career, the band has built a chart-topping legacy boasting 7 million album sales, two number one albums and 14 hit singles.

Tickets for their P&J Live show will go on sale on Friday November 15 and are available at www.pandjlive.com