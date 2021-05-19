Dundee-born Black Watch Lieutenant Colonel Roland Rose dies aged 85

Roland Rose, who has died aged 85, was reluctant to join the army but went on to become the youngest sergeant in the infantry and rose to become a lieutenant colonel.

He represented The Black Watch at rugby and fencing and in later life was responsible for the welfare of veterans across Scotland.

Lieutenant Colonel Rose served in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising as well with the British Army of the Rhine, and in Cyprus.

After he left the army Roland spent 29 years as a manager with Lombard Banking.

He played squash until he was well into his 70s and was known for performing hundreds of press ups before dawn.

Early years in Dundee

Roland, known to many as Rosie, was born in Tullideph Place, Dundee, in 1936, the eldest of Roland and Bella Rose’s children and their only son.

He was raised in Tonbridge, Kent, where the family moved soon after he was born.

Roland finished his education at the Judd School in Tonbridge before returning to Dundee aged 15.

Smedley canners

He secured a post as an indentured management apprentice at the Smedley canning factory in the city before being called up for National Service, a prospect he did not relish.

Roland completed his two years, discovered he enjoyed army life and in 1954 signed up as a regular with The Black Watch.

He was sent on an NCOs course, came out top and within 12 weeks of signing on, had been promoted to lance corporal and posted to Kenya.

In October 1955, aged 19, he was promoted to sergeant, thought to be the youngest in the infantry at the time.

Before his posting to Cyprus in 1957, Roland met his future wife, Maureen, in the Palais, Dundee.

The couple married at St Mary’s Church, Lochee, in September 1960 and their daughter, Maureen, was born the following year.

Territorial service

In 1963, Roland left the regular army and joined the Territorial Army as a company sergeant major the same day.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1970 and was eventually promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and the senior TA quarter master in the UK.

Roland left the TA in 1991 aged 55 but devoted many years to supporting The Black Watch Association as a member of the executive committee, and chairman of the welfare committee over three decades.

Retirement at 75

In civilian life, Roland had a spell with DC Thomson before joining Lombard Banking, then working with CJ Lang and Stack Leisure Park, both Dundee. He finally retired aged 75.

In retirement, Roland and Maureen, who died last year, enjoyed many holidays including to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Hong Kong.

Tribute

Major Ronnie Proctor, Angus Provost and fellow member of The Black Watch Association said: “In the early 2000s when the independence of the regiment was coming under threat from a proposed merged with other Scottish regiments, Roland was a strong voice in opposition.

“Roland and his wife Maureen were great supporters of The Black Watch Association and for many years, Roland was responsible for the welfare of veterans.”

Roland Rose is survived by his daughter Maureen, grandsons Mike, John and Lewis and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Jed, JJ, Harry, Charlie, Mia, Sofia and Isabella.

The family’s announcement can be read here.