Dundee-born BBC star Jeremy Lee says city ‘has great opportunity for food renaissance’

His food is considered some of the finest in the city of London.

Critics have gushed over his culinary creations and he has become a firm favourite with foodies on BBC show The Great British Menu.

But for Dundee-born Jeremy Lee it has all been the result of one big accident.

He would never have guessed that a calamitous stint as a waiter would pave the way for such an illustrious career.

“When I left school I got a job at the Old Mansion House hotel in Auchterhouse and I was terrible,” Jeremy said.

“I was so bad that instead of just sacking me they put me in the kitchen as some kind of punishment.

“But the chefs took me under their wing and it all began from there.”

Jeremy was raised in Kirkton of Auchterhouse.

His mum was a domestic sciences teacher and his dad worked as a cartoonist for DC Thomson.

And like many of his contemporaries, Jeremy’s interest in food had humble beginnings.

He said: “I remember both my parents loved food and it was all very rustic, it was a glorious time.

“I would go to my gran and grandfather’s house on Lytton Street for lunch almost every day and it was always the most simple things that were just so good.

“After my time in Auchterhouse they wanted me to move to London to get more training and it was the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I’ve worked with some amazing people and seen some extraordinary food since coming here and I’m honoured to have contributed in some way.”

Jeremy worked with renowned head chefs Simon Hopkinson and Terence Conran in the 1980s and 1990s.

The 55-year-old ran Conran’s The Blueprint Cafe for 18 years.

Since 2012 he has been chef proprietor at Quo Vadis, a restaurant and private members’ club in Soho, formerly run by Marco Pierre White.

In those six years his food has received rave reviews from some of the UK’s top critics.

But he is perhaps more widely known for his appearances on The Great British Menu, of which he was a finalist in 2007, before becoming a regular guest judge.

His booming voice and thespian-like mannerisms have made him a popular staple on the cooking show.

While dishing out criticism is par for the course, Jeremy admitted he struggled to meet the demands of producers.

He said: “I had a whale of a time on the first show.

“It’s a very small commitment time-wise and it’s always a pleasure.

“It took years of the BBC darlings telling me that I had to criticise them more on the show.

“I was always taught not to criticise other people’s food and they always do such an amazing job in a short space of time.

“I love doing it and I’m glad to even play a small role in it.”

Radical changes have swept through the City of Discovery in recent years.

And although Jeremy has mainly been a fleeting visitor in that time, he has high hopes that tourist interest in his home city can lead to a food boom.

He said: “I’ve always thought Dundee has so much to offer with the Tay estuary and so many fantastic local ingredients.

“There has been so much happening and I try to get back as often as I can – mainly to go to Fisher & Donaldson’s bakery.

“But there’s a great opportunity in Dundee for a food renaissance.

“It’s a city with a phenomenal history of reinventing itself and it’s about time that it had its moment in the sun.”