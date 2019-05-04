Dundee boozer enjoys bumper sales over Easter

A Dundee boozer has featured in the latest national licence trade magazine as part of a feature on bumper sales over Easter.

City centre bars were swamped over the holiday period and beer gardens were crammed full of revellers.

Now the Scottish Licence Trade Association (SLTA) has revealed record sales at venues the length and breadth of the country thanks to a double boost of warm weather and a bank holiday weekend.

General manager Alan McTurk of Dundee’s Duke’s Corner said it was a “bumper weekend” and added: “People were filtering in before we were even open because they wanted the best spot for the day. Fruit ciders and fruit beers were the most popular choices, along with gin and tonics.”

A spokesman for the SLTA said: “There were places which benefited from ‘staycations’ with people holidaying at home who turned out in droves with the good weather.”