Dundee boosted by return of key men back for post-split fixtures

Dundee will be boosted by the return of key men for their crucial Premiership run-in as they battle to avoid relegation.

They currently sit bottom of the Premiership pile with five games left to save their skins.

The Dee trail St Mirren in the relegation play-off place by three points and sit seven behind ‘safe’ Hamilton Accies in 10th spot.

However, they will be buoyed by the return of on-loan Scott Wright, unable to play in the Dark Blues’ 2-0 loss to parent club Aberdeen at Dens Park at the weekend, as their post-split fixtures kick-off with a trip to St Johnstone next Saturday.

After coming off the bench on 68 minutes against the Dons, striker Andrew Nelson will also be pushing for a start in Perth as he looks to add to the four goals he’s scored since signing from Sunderland in January.

The decision to leave the 21-year-old on the bench for the Aberdeen match raised a few eyebrows with the Englishman not introduced until Dundee were chasing the game.

It leaves boss Jim McIntyre with some decisions to make on who will lead the line at McDiarmid Park, with Craig Curran and Kenny Miller also in contention.

Also, with plenty of time to recover from the dead leg which forced him off before half-time last Saturday, centre-half Darren O’Dea will also be in the Dee’s matchday squad as he tries to help the team to survival by avoiding an automatic drop to the Championship.

Genseric Kusunga replaced the 32-year-old Irish defender on 39 minutes but O’Dea’s experience of relegation battles in recent seasons may see him get the nod ahead of the Angolan.