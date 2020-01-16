Dundee boost midfield options with loan signing of St Johnstone’s Ross Callachan

Dundee have boosted their midfield options with the loan signing of St Johnstone’s Ross Callachan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time at McDiarmid Park after previous spells at Raith Rovers and Hearts.

Callachan becomes Dee boss James McPake’s first signing of the January transfer window and will wear squad No 20.

“I’m just hoping to get back playing,” he said.

“I’ve been surplus to requirements at St. Johnstone so I’m just hoping to get back playing. I want to get my career on the road again and get back into a starting XI and kick on from then.”

“I’m looking forward to being involved again. Being back in a changing-room when I have a chance of playing is something I’m really looking forward to.”

“I’ve enjoyed playing here against Dundee but I’m looking forward to playing here as a Dundee player. Hopefully, I can help the team get to the playoffs and get promoted.”

Callachan goes straight into the Dark Blues’ squad for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell to Dens for their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie.