Speculation is mounting over Dundee manager Paul Hartley’s future.

The Tele understands the Dark Blues board is meeting today to discuss the alarming slump that has seen their team drop to the relegation play-off place on the back of seven consecutive defeats.

And that could mean a change of gaffer by the time the team see action in their first post-split fixture, at Motherwell on Saturday week.

The club have refused to comment on the speculation and first thing this morning the manager and his players reported for training as normal.

BREAKING…HARTLEY SACKED. Click here for updated story