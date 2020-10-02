Dundee blind support group helps hundreds during the ongoing pandemic but fears of social isolation continue

A Tayside group has raised fears over the threat of social isolation and loneliness among the blind and partially-sighted as pandemic restrictions continue.

Dundee Blind & Partially Sighted Society has continued to work with around 200 members during the past six months, however, the group has real concerns over when it will be able to resume normal service.

Alison Rae, manager at its premises on Ward Road, said: “Like many charities and organisations we had to cease activities and shut our doors in March, however, this has not meant that we have not been operating.

“We had hoped to reopen by January but that is beginning to look increasingly unlikely.

“Since March the staff and volunteers of the society have been working very hard to ensure that its members, who all have a visual impairment and many of whom are elderly, have not been left feeling isolated and alone.

“Social isolation can be quite common in those with a visual impairment and the society is very aware of the increased isolation that its members might be experiencing.

“Our main focus for the foreseeable future is to help alleviate this concern. We have been making weekly welfare phone calls to our members and this has been of benefit to not only the members but also to the staff who enjoy their weekly blethers.”

Prior to lockdown, there was a core group of around 50 members who attended weekly activities, but these have not been able to go ahead since March.

The challenge facing the society has been how these services can best be replicated or replaced to help members.

She added: “We have continued to o what we can to keep members busy and occupied. We are very fortunate in having an extensive audio library and this has been very well utilised by the members who can phone and get the books delivered and collected when they have finished with them.”

One of the initiatives the group has carried out has involved producing an audio book featuring an armchair aerobics class, narrating the moves of the class.

And the resources room, which stocks aids and appliances for assisting independent living, is still available to the members if they make an appointment, with the society also delivering items to people.

The charity has continued to issue a quarterly newsletter and Alison said the letters of thanks and donations that have been received in the last few months is testament to how essential the group has been.

David Clark, society president, said: “We are pleased the society has been able to continue to help visually impaired people in Dundee during this difficult period. Staff and volunteers must be commended for their efforts.”

Anyone who requires further information on the society can contact 01382 227101.