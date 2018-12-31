DUNDEE BIN COLLECTIONS: All you need to know about this week’s arrangements

Dundee City Council has reminded residents of bin collection arrangements this week.

There will be no household collections on New Year’s Day tomorrow, meaning the following arrangements are in place:

Tuesday collections – will be carried out on Wednesday 2nd

Wednesday collections – will be carried out on Thursday 3rd

Thursday collections – will be carried out on Friday 4th

Friday collections – will be carried out on Saturday 5th

The council says the recycling centres at Riverside and Baldovie will be closed on Tuesday Jand Wednesday before reopening on Thursday January 3, 9am – 4.15pm (last entry 4pm).

The Riverside composting site will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Special Collections requests can be booked up to Wednesday 19th December 2018 for completion by Friday 21st December 2018. The Special Collections service will then be suspended and will re-commence on Monday 7th January 2019.