Christopher Stewart, 27, of Fintryside, was fined £100 and issued with three driving penalty points after he admitted driving a motorbike and carrying a passenger at Dura Street on January 10 while only being a provisional licence holder.

In a separate case, Leigh Stevens, 23, of Fintry Crescent, was fined £300 and issued with three driving penalty points after he admitted driving a car without insurance at Fintry Road on December 27 last year.