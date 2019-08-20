Dundee biker jailed after ‘recklessly’ driving at cop

A Menzieshill man has been jailed after admitting recklessly driving a motorcycle towards a police officer.

George Black, of Spey Drive, pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to driving his bike towards PC Mark Hogg culpably and recklessly on August 25 2018 on a public footpath on Rosefield Street.

The 31-year-old drove the motorcycle while one wheel was off the ground.

This caused PC Hogg to take evasive action.

Black pleaded guilty to the charge on indictment before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Black was sentenced to 12 months in prison as well as being disqualified from driving for two years.