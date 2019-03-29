Dundee Big Issue seller attacked and spat on former pal, weeks after making knife threat

A man who attacked and spat on his former friend after a row over money had sentence deferred.

Michael Etchells, of Cleghorn Street, pushed and spat on Big Issue seller Thomas Smith at Gallagher Retail Park on March 6.

The incident came three weeks after Etchells, 27, threatened to slash Mr Smith at the same location.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that the pair fell out over Mr Smith failing to pay back £150 to Etchells.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Etchells until May 1 for the cases to call alongside other matters.

He was granted bail with a curfew keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am daily.