Dundee benefits cheat raked in more than £15,000 while working full-time

A benefits cheat raked in more than £15,000 while holding down a full-time job as a cleaner.

Patricia Robb made bogus claims for disability living allowance (DLA) and employment and support allowance (ESA) between May 29 2013 and July 10 last year.

She told the Department for Work and Pensions she was unable to work because she required assistance from others as a result of a stroke.

But an investigation found the 57-year-old had been working for cleaning services firms Regent Office Care Ltd and Mitie.

During a police interview, Robb said she had been working for a “few years”, pointing out she had been working since 2013.

Robb, of Sutherland Crescent, pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to failing to declare an improvement in her ability to deal with her condition and carry out tasks, thereby obtaining £11,586.10 of DLA (low rate care and mobility component) that she wasn’t entitled.

She also claimed £3,709.03 in ESA between May 26 2014 and February 1 2017.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said that he would reserve mitigation until the preparation of criminal justice social work reports.

Deferring sentence until May 24, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “You have pleaded guilty to these two charges.

“You are a first offender and I will need to get a report before I can sentence you.”