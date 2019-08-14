Dundee benefits cheat, 66, admits she raked in almost £20k unlawfully over 14 years

A pernsioner has admitted raking in almost £20,000 in bogus benefits claims.

Shirley Gordon, of Balgowan Avenue, pleaded guilty to making false claims for housing benefit and council tax benefit between February 2003 and August 2017.

First offender Gordon admitted failing to tell Dundee City Council about a change of circumstances that affected her entitlement to both benefits.

She admitted failing to declare that she had two paid jobs and two bank accounts over that time period.

As a result, Gordon obtained £19,123.42 that she was not entitled to.

The 66-year-old did not appear in court but solicitor Jane Caird tendered a guilty plea on her behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Gordon until September 12 for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.