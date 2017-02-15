Residents in Dundee could be set to benefit from new cycle paths in a bid to make going around by bike safer.

Several ideas are under consideration to complete a “missing link” in the city’s network.

A study is under way to identify possible routes in a bid to allow cyclists to avoid the busy A92 Arbroath Road.

The new route — which would be part of Core Path 22 — would link the Clearwater area to Sainsbury’s and Baldovie to the west, as well as Barnhill to the south-east.

The 22 route follows the Dighty from Dundee in the west, before coming to an end at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate near Sainsbury’s.

The path then restarts in Panmurefield to the south-east, joining another route on Balgillo Road.

A second route being investigated is a short link from Linlathen Old Road to Tom Johnston Road.

Dundee City Council received a £5,000 grant from regional transport partnership Tactran to carry out the study. The city development team is producing a proposed route with engineers to estimate the cost of construction.

It is expected there could be a public consultation next year while external funding applications are prepared.

Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell said: “As a keen cyclist myself — and a father of two young boys — I know that cycling along the north side of the Arbroath Road can be a daunting prospect, particularly with children and any proposal that could remove the risk would be great news.

“These latest plans would be a further improvement of cycle provision in the Ferry.”

Ferryfields resident and councillor Vari McDonald, said the paths plan is aimed at providing safe routes for leisure and everyday journeys, helping Dundee to become a healthy and sustainable city.

She said: “These proposals to enhance the path and cycle route network in this area are something that I’m very keen to take forward in consultation with local residents.”

Eric Guthrie, chairman of Tactran, said improving cycle links was a main focus of the regional transport partnership.

He said: “It’s no small thing but we are always looking at development of cycling paths and the community links and travel. We are making areas more pedestrian friendly all the time.”