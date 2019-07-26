Dundee Beer Festival raises £21k for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station

The 20th annual Fisherman’s Beer Festival has raised £21,728.75 for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.

Well-Safe Solutions was the main sponsor of this year’s festival, which took place over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Chief executive of the decommissioning company, Phil Milton, handed the cheque over to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Mr Milton said: “As our company grows, we find it increasingly important to support causes such as this festival, especially on its 20th anniversary.

“What a brilliant event to raise funds for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station.”

Kris Stuart, from the beer festival team, said: “It’s a fantastic amount that we have once again managed to achieve for such a great cause.

“Without the continued support of everyone involved, who come back year after year, it would be an impossible task.

“We set our goal at £20,000 as this was a milestone year that also saw the station receive and name its new inshore lifeboat as well as remembering RNLB Mona which was lost 60 years ago with the loss of all hands.”