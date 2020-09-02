Dundee beauty salon temporarily closes after client tests positive for Covid-19

A Dundee beauty salon has temporarily closed its doors after a client tested positive for coronavirus.

Ruthless Studios, based at Kandahar House in the city centre, confirmed that they would be closing for a few days after a client who recently visited tested positive for the virus.

A statement posted by the owner on Instagram read: “Hi everyone, due to unforeseen circumstances we have had to close the studio for a few days.

“We just want to reinforce to all our clients that we have been following government guidelines meticulously, however one of our clients who recently visited has tested positive for Covid.

“We wish this client a speedy recovery and once we have the all clear we will be back in business.

“If you have been watching the news Glasgow have now went [sic] into lockdown again, we don’t want it happening in Dundee so if you do have symptoms please reschedule your appointment, if you have no symptoms, wear a mask and use the hand sanitizer provided before entry.

“Remember this can happen to any studio. We are not the first and won’t be the last. We are forever grateful to our clients for their continued support, and everyone else… don’t hate the playa hate the game.”