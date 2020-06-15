Dundee beautician embraces being make-up free in new television dating show

A beautician from Dundee embraced being make-up free as part of a new television show.

Sean Senior will be featured on the BBC show Pretty Single in the fourth episode of the series which airs tonight on BBC Scotland.

The 28-year old single mum from the East End was filmed going on five dates, with five different men and was not allowed to wear any make-up.

She then had to pick one suitor to go on a second date with.

Sean who is a qualified nouveau lash trainer said: “They got in contact with my work and spoke to my manager, he gave them my number, I thought it was going to be doing someone famous’ lashes.”

After filming herself answering a series of questions and an interview in Edinburgh, Sean soon found herself on a flight to Belfast.

“Filming was over the course of a month, flying back and forth to Belfast. It was good.

“I was in two minds about it it was quite a daunting thing I was having to do.”

Although she was nervous Sean said that as soon as she met the other girls, also taking part in the show, she settled in.

She said: “The other girls are amazing, we still speak every second day.

“The dates went really well. I was really nervous.

“The dates were lovely, it was definitely something that I had never done before going on dates with no make-up.

“A few of them were really easy to talk to and made me forget I didn’t have make up on.

“When I went on the show it was for my daughter, to show her that I can actually go without make-up, it’s not what makes me. I didn’t want her growing up and thinking she needs all this make-up.

“For any woman that feels like she has to have make-up on, just make sure she is doing it for herself and no one else.”

Sean added her friends and family are looking forward to watching the episode when it airs tonight at 11pm on BBC Scotland.