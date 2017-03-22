Alistair Joss of the Boys’ Brigade in Dundee has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Youth Worker of the Year Awards 2017 after 63 years with the organisation.

Following the presentation, Alistair, said: “To be recognised by your peers for such an award is just a delight.

“When you are a voluntary youth worker, regardless of the setting, you don’t expect to be recognised in this way.

“Everybody needs a focus and impetus to do well — and I believe that membership of the Boys’ Brigade is one of the best backgrounds to have for young people.”

Alistair joined the BB in 1954, completed his Queen’s Badge and became lieutenant in 1979, battalion president in 1995 and was elected to the Scotland Committee in 2000.

The 71-year-old became vice president in 2003 when the new Dundee and Angus Battalion formed, a position he held until 2009. He continues to serve as battalion secretary.